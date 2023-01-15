Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 14,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 229,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 35,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.29.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $233.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $247.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.64 and its 200 day moving average is $206.26.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

