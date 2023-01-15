Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 958 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Paychex by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in Paychex by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Paychex by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Paychex by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $120.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.17.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.46.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,657 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

