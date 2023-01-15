First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.68.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.52. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.92.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

