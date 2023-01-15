First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $23.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

FQVLF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.68.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 0.5 %

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.92. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.14%. Research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

