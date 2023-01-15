First Republic Bank (FRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on February 9th

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th.

First Republic Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. First Republic Bank has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Republic Bank to earn $9.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Stock Up 1.0 %

First Republic Bank stock opened at $128.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.05. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $199.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $567,000. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 57.7% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth about $541,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 32.6% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 69.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.50.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.