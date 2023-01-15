FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Receives $97.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.60.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Stock Down 0.6 %

FCFS stock opened at $89.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.78. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.95.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $672.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 4,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $368,716.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,042,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,919,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 4,171 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $368,716.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,042,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,919,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $768,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 371,766 shares of company stock valued at $33,069,715. 19.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,119,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,881,000 after purchasing an additional 389,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after purchasing an additional 730,072 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in FirstCash by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,298,000 after acquiring an additional 82,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FirstCash by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after acquiring an additional 36,555 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 8.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,164,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,408,000 after acquiring an additional 90,416 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.