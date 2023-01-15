Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Five Below were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,876.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth $59,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $1,746,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,150.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,010. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FIVE stock opened at $190.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.46. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $193.53. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BNP Paribas raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

