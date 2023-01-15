FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Increased to $147.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FMC. Morgan Stanley raised FMC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.00.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock opened at $129.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. FMC has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.98.

FMC Increases Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, research analysts predict that FMC will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

