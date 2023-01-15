FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.86

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.86 and traded as high as $18.90. FONAR shares last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 23,493 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FONR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded FONAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised FONAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Get FONAR alerts:

FONAR Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a current ratio of 8.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FONAR

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $23.19 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FONAR by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of FONAR by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 144,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 58,064 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FONAR by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 85,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FONAR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of FONAR by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

About FONAR

(Get Rating)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.