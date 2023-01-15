Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires 113 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 780.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,819,000 after acquiring an additional 567,251 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $54,493,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 904.4% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 305,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,839,000 after acquiring an additional 275,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 23.0% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,229,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,613,000 after acquiring an additional 229,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $182.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.81.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

