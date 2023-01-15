Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires 6,281 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,681 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $63.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

