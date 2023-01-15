Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires 78 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.8% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5 %

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.37.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $579.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $241.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.71. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

