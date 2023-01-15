Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys 238 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,991 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,639,000 after acquiring an additional 313,956 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,800,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $190,693,000 after purchasing an additional 593,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after purchasing an additional 221,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,705,000 after purchasing an additional 24,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th.

IDACORP Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE IDA opened at $107.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $118.92. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.71 and its 200 day moving average is $106.49.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

