Fortem Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after buying an additional 898,976 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,766,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,725,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 79,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.41, for a total transaction of $26,706,685.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,541,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,728,799,172.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 79,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.41, for a total transaction of $26,706,685.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,541,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,728,799,172.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 365,248 shares of company stock valued at $126,834,100. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $361.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $343.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $363.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.45.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

