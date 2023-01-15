Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UGI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of UGI by 598.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 83.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in UGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 46.7% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UGI

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGI Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UGI. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $40.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average is $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $47.04.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

