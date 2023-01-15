Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,830 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after buying an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after buying an additional 764,184 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,215,073,000 after buying an additional 467,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,497 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $168.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The stock has a market cap of $420.79 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.80.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

