Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $627,000 Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

Insider Activity

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,903 shares of company stock worth $1,130,869. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $103.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.92. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

