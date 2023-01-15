Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $806,000 Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 623.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on OMC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

NYSE:OMC opened at $84.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average is $71.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

