Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $842,000 Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 206.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 163.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 300.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3,223.5% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

NRG Energy Price Performance

In other NRG Energy news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.93. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.77%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

