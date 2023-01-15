Fortem Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 41,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,715,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $485.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $489.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.