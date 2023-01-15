Fortem Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,088 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,841 shares during the period. Huntington Bancshares comprises approximately 1.0% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,539,000 after buying an additional 6,214,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 15.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,482,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9,607.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,267,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.