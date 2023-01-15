Fortem Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,520,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

LYB stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.75. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.