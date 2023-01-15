Fortem Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.31.

Mplx Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Mplx had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

