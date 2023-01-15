Fortem Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC owned about 0.35% of SkyWater Technology worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $20.95.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.35 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 108.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Developments L.L.C. Ddk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,199,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,198,793.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SkyWater Technology news, major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 26,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $263,158.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,172,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,143,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Developments L.L.C. Ddk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,199,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,198,793.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,674 shares of company stock worth $3,631,805 in the last three months. 72.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.