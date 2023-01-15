Fortem Financial Group LLC Invests $1.27 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after buying an additional 16,606,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after buying an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,204,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,996,000 after buying an additional 913,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,102,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 880,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,866,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,969,000 after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.42. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

