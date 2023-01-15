Fortem Financial Group LLC Invests $1.27 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2023

Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after buying an additional 16,606,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after buying an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,204,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,996,000 after buying an additional 913,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,102,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 880,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,866,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,969,000 after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.42. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.