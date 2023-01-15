Fortem Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 15.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 16.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 75.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 467,394 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

CC opened at $33.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.84. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $44.95.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CC. Argus lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chemours in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Chemours from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

