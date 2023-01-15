Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 1,194 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WY shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

