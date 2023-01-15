Fortem Financial Group LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF opened at $33.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.14.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.93.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

