Fortem Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $473.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $447.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.41. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $730.75. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

