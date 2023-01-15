Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

FRD opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97. Friedman Industries has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.39 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

