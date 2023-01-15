Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Price Target Increased to $16.50 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FRO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontline from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $14.12 on Thursday. Frontline has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Frontline had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $208.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Frontline will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi grew its holdings in Frontline by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at $94,000. 35.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

