Fruits Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $575,487.48 (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Fruits has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Fruits has a market capitalization of $6.29 million and approximately $575,487.48 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 60.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.00427839 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,262.06 or 0.30219090 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.52 or 0.00875969 BTC.

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fruits is www.fruitsc.org. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

