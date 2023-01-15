Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Funko in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Funko’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Funko’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Funko from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Funko Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of Funko stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $609.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Funko had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $365.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.16 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. TCG Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter valued at $136,599,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Funko by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,350,000 after purchasing an additional 137,508 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Funko by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,325,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 447,190 shares during the period. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC raised its position in Funko by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,962,000 after purchasing an additional 425,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,860,000 after buying an additional 555,000 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

