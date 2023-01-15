FY2022 Earnings Estimate for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.53. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $6.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.53 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MarketAxess Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $274.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.20.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $329.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.73. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $390.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 2.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 3.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 1.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 3.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

