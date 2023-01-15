FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Victoria Gold Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:VGC)

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Victoria Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Cormark also issued estimates for Victoria Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.35). The company had revenue of C$100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.00 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria Gold in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

