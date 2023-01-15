FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $12.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.65. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $12.59 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAP. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $151.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $138.52 and a 52-week high of $242.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

