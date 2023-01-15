FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Issued By HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EDR. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$4.25 to C$4.40 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.88.

TSE EDR opened at C$4.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of C$932.85 million and a PE ratio of 54.56. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of C$3.40 and a 1 year high of C$7.27.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$51.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.79 million.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

