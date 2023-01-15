FY2022 EPS Estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Alaunos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter.

Alaunos Therapeutics Price Performance

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:TCRT opened at $0.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $172.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert W. Postma purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alaunos Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

