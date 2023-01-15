FY2022 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $3.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.
Delta Air Lines Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.65. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 347.27 and a beta of 1.21. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.
Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines
In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 47,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $6,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.
Delta Air Lines Company Profile
Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.
