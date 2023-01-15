FY2022 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $3.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.65. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 347.27 and a beta of 1.21. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 47,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $6,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

