FY2022 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Lifted by Analyst

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OR. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 69.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -23.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,536,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,092 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,304.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,206,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,724 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,231,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,939 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,003,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,164,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

