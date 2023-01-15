FY2022 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Boosted by William Blair

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.79 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.53 and a beta of 1.58. Shake Shack has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $79.25.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 96.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 22.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

