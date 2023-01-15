FY2022 EPS Estimates for Summit Materials, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Summit Materials in a report released on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Summit Materials’ current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SUM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39. Summit Materials has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $38.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.72.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $686.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 11.65%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

