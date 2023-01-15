FY2023 Earnings Estimate for JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for JAKKS Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for JAKKS Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JAKK. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on JAKKS Pacific to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $201.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.36 million. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 5.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JAKKS Pacific

(Get Rating)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.