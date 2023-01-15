FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Issued By National Bank Financial

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Toromont Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.97. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toromont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Toromont Industries to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$120.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$119.00.

TSE TIH opened at C$106.88 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$93.25 and a one year high of C$124.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$101.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.79 billion and a PE ratio of 22.22.

In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.10, for a total value of C$92,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$337,446.30. In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.00, for a total value of C$510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,229,958. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.10, for a total transaction of C$92,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at C$337,446.30. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,895.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.60%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

