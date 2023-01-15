FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Khut now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.85. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

NYSE:RDY opened at $53.60 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.28 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.74%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after buying an additional 187,845 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,821,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 176,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 196,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after buying an additional 132,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,037,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,870,000 after buying an additional 125,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

