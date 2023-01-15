FY2023 EPS Estimates for Aecon Group Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Aecon Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.23.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$10.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$643.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$8.29 and a 1 year high of C$18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 208.57%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

