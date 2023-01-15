FY2023 EPS Estimates for DexCom, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DexCom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DexCom’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DexCom’s FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of DXCM opened at $108.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.95, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $134.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

In other news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $1,426,685. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 1,733.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 81,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 76,807 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DexCom by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

