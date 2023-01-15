FY2023 EPS Estimates for Infineon Technologies AG Raised by Analyst (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Infineon Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Infineon Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

IFNNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €42.50 ($45.70) to €47.40 ($50.97) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Infineon Technologies from €38.00 ($40.86) to €41.00 ($44.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($47.31) to €45.00 ($48.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €34.00 ($36.56) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.99.

Infineon Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

IFNNY opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30.

(Get Rating)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.