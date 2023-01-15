FY2023 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for K92 Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 11th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.71.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$8.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.01 and a twelve month high of C$10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.78.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$47.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$74.67 million.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

