FY2024 Earnings Estimate for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Issued By KeyCorp

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for NVIDIA in a report issued on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will earn $2.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.13. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.80.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $168.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,497 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.